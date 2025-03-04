ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.120-6.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.0 million-$776.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.9 million.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,540. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,617,769.72. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $584,009. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

