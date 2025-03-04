Analyzing Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Kidoz -9.40% -18.24% -13.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lucky Strike Entertainment and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Kidoz.

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Kidoz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Kidoz”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.21 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -1,002.00 Kidoz $13.33 million 2.27 -$2.01 million ($0.01) -23.00

Kidoz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidoz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -1.61, meaning that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Kidoz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

