Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Block (XYZ)

Block (NYSE: XYZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2025 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – Block was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

2/21/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $87.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Block had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2025 – Block is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Block is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Block is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:XYZ traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.67. 10,009,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $221,236.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,310,081.97. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $253,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,231.62. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,967 shares of company stock worth $1,649,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Block by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 64.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Block by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Block by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

