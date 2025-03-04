Analysts Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target at $25.19

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Privia Health Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 939,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 114,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.