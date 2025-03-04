Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 4th (ABBV, ABT, ADP, AEE, AES, ALHC, AMP, APLS, ARDT, ARGX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 4th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $223.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $138.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $318.00 to $324.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $102.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $16.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $15.50 to $18.50. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $507.00 to $542.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $18.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $136.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BKV (NYSE:BKV) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $114.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $4.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $45.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $68.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $15.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $32.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $80.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $165.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $144.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $274.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $180.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $221.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $90.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $20.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $210.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.25. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $289.00 to $298.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $58.00 to $68.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $25.50 to $20.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $145.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $11.00 to $8.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $0.85. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $0.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $94.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $14.50 to $16.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $152.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $9.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $1.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $47.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $17.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $161.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $9.50 to $7.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $4.60 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $385.00 to $390.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $78.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $14.50 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $293.00 to $282.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $650.00 to $570.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $490.00 to $380.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $129.00 to $134.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $145.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

