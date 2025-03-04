Analysts Offer Predictions for Federal Signal Q1 Earnings

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 89,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

