Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,388,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the previous session’s volume of 245,021 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $11.71.
Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $549.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.
Amplify High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.
Institutional Trading of Amplify High Income ETF
About Amplify High Income ETF
The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify High Income ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.