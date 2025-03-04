Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,388,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the previous session’s volume of 245,021 shares.The stock last traded at $11.57 and had previously closed at $11.71.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

Amplify High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify High Income ETF

About Amplify High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YYY. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 144,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.