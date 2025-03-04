Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 328.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Swedbank AB grew its position in Amphenol by 38.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 218,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 145,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Amphenol by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,030,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,450,000 after purchasing an additional 360,936 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 5.0 %

Amphenol stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.