AMJ Financial Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

