AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $4.09 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Shopify by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

