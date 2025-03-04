AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $1.83 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

