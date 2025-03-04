AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 2,918 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,146,000 after buying an additional 133,265 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,780,000 after purchasing an additional 181,523 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after purchasing an additional 365,602 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,485,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,270,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.12 and a 1 year high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

