American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,958,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 248,729 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,503,000 after buying an additional 214,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE AMH opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

