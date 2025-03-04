American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Decreased by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

