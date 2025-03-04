Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) dropped 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 163,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 513,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas bought 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. Corporate insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

