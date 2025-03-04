Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 835.2% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 140,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,146 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

