Amalgamated Bank Has $1.43 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $179.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

DaVita Company Profile



DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

