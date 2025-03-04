Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,245,063.76. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.75.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

