Amalgamated Bank Buys 617 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $56,026,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 725,803 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 17.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 89,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JWN opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.51.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

