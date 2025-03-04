Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $77.82, with a volume of 32884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

