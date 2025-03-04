Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $77.82, with a volume of 32884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance
Amadeus IT Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.
About Amadeus IT Group
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.
