Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ALTG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.76. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.94%.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

