Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE ALTG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.76. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $13.67.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.94%.
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.
