Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,823 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $207.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.15 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

