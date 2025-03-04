Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $36,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Copart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at $485,601. This represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,790 shares of company stock worth $23,161,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.