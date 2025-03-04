Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $36,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Copart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Copart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CPRT opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.33. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38.
In other Copart news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,850 shares in the company, valued at $485,601. This represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,790 shares of company stock worth $23,161,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
