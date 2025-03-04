Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,508 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 243,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,847 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

