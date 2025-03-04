Alta Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,752 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,629 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 31,596.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 716,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.