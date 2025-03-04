Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

