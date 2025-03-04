Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 1.5% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,144,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.50.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total transaction of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.64, for a total value of $5,063,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,304,518.24. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,460 shares of company stock valued at $144,750,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 2.1 %

INTU stock opened at $601.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $605.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.69. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

