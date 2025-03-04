Alley Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

