Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 905 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Shares of SNA opened at $333.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.25 and a 200 day moving average of $326.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This trade represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,503 shares of company stock worth $15,906,074. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

