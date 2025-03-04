Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 763,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,940.0 days.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
Shares of ALEGF opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
