Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 763,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,940.0 days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

Shares of ALEGF opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

Allegro.eu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.