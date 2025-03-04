Alexander John Abrey Purchases 167,947 Shares of Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 167,947 shares of Eden Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £5,038.41 ($6,402.86).

Alexander John Abrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Alexander John Abrey bought 540,540 shares of Eden Research stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,476.93).

Eden Research Stock Performance

Shares of Eden Research stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3.10 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.90. The stock has a market cap of £16.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eden Research plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.49 ($0.07).

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

