Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. DDFG Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.