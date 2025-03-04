Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Akso Health Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Akso Health Group stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. Akso Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akso Health Group stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Akso Health Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

