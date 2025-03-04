AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.05% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Up 9.0 %

AGRI opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

