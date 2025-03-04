AES (NYSE:AES) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,493,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,783,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. AES has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

