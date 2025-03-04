AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$795.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.71. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $116.47 and a 1 year high of $236.60.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

