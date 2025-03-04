Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at $3,095,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,314,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $2,530,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $509,165.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

