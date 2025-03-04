adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

adidas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.42. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $99.34 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 99.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in adidas by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in adidas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

