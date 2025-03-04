A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 89,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 234.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 106,672 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 262.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.