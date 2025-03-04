908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Announces Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, Zacks reports. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 109.11%. 908 Devices updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

908 Devices Stock Up 67.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. 908 Devices has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut 908 Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

