844 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 4.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $280.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.83 and its 200 day moving average is $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $344.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

