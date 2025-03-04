7,192 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.