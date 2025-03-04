5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

FPLSF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $367.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.80.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

