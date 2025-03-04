5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
5N Plus Stock Performance
FPLSF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $367.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.80.
5N Plus Company Profile
