59,668 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,563,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 859,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after buying an additional 88,443 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $83.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

