57,550 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE BE opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 3.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.