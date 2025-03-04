536 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Mainstream Capital Management LLC

Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 536 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

