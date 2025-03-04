5,296 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Shopify by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

