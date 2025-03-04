37,983 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,983 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

MTZ opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

