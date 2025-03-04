36,563 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 53.28% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

