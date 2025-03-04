3,170 Shares in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Bought by Ring Mountain Capital LLC

Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Shake Shack by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,937,000 after acquiring an additional 49,324 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Shake Shack by 68.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,673,000 after acquiring an additional 384,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Shake Shack by 154.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,157,000 after acquiring an additional 395,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 4.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 614,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 27,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 446.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

